All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like The Place at Wilmot North-55+.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
The Place at Wilmot North-55+
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

The Place at Wilmot North-55+

Open Now until 5:30pm
445 N Wilmot Rd · (520) 210-3714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

445 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 223 · Avail. Aug 7

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 157 · Avail. Jul 15

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 253 · Avail. now

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. Sep 7

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Place at Wilmot North-55+.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
concierge
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
guest suite
lobby
online portal
package receiving
piano room
pool table
trash valet
Welcome home to The Place at Wilmot North Apartments, situated in the central area of Tucson, Arizona. Our community puts you in the center of all things good with exceptional shopping and dining only minutes away, as well as health services and a nearby public library. Recreation and entertainment opportunities such as golf, theaters, and parks are always within easy reach, adding to the comfort and convenience of naming our community your new home.

At The Place at Wilmot North you may choose from several different one and two bedroom floor plans. Every one of our apartment homes provides fully appointed kitchens, spacious living rooms and beautiful views of the interior grounds. Some have private balconies or semi-private exterior entry areas, and all 2nd and 3rd floor apartments have elevator access.

Outside your apartment is a community full of character that offers you a great package of amenities. You can relax in either our pool, spa, or sauna, enjoy covered outside seating, s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 or $87.50, E-Premium deposit insurance based on credit
Move-in Fees: $1.75 Utility set up fee; $9 Property Protection; $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: Pet interview required
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Place at Wilmot North-55+ have any available units?
The Place at Wilmot North-55+ has 20 units available starting at $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does The Place at Wilmot North-55+ have?
Some of The Place at Wilmot North-55+'s amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Place at Wilmot North-55+ currently offering any rent specials?
The Place at Wilmot North-55+ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Place at Wilmot North-55+ pet-friendly?
Yes, The Place at Wilmot North-55+ is pet friendly.
Does The Place at Wilmot North-55+ offer parking?
Yes, The Place at Wilmot North-55+ offers parking.
Does The Place at Wilmot North-55+ have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Place at Wilmot North-55+ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Place at Wilmot North-55+ have a pool?
Yes, The Place at Wilmot North-55+ has a pool.
Does The Place at Wilmot North-55+ have accessible units?
No, The Place at Wilmot North-55+ does not have accessible units.
Does The Place at Wilmot North-55+ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Place at Wilmot North-55+ has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Place at Wilmot North-55+?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd
Tucson, AZ 85705
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building B
2383 North 4th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85705
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd
Tucson, AZ 85706
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building C
2385 North 4th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85705
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave
Tucson, AZ 85719
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder
Tucson, AZ 85750
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85742
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity