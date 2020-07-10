The Place at Wilmot North-55+

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking pool hot tub media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden concierge courtyard e-payments game room guest parking guest suite lobby online portal package receiving piano room pool table trash valet

Welcome home to The Place at Wilmot North Apartments, situated in the central area of Tucson, Arizona. Our community puts you in the center of all things good with exceptional shopping and dining only minutes away, as well as health services and a nearby public library. Recreation and entertainment opportunities such as golf, theaters, and parks are always within easy reach, adding to the comfort and convenience of naming our community your new home.



At The Place at Wilmot North you may choose from several different one and two bedroom floor plans. Every one of our apartment homes provides fully appointed kitchens, spacious living rooms and beautiful views of the interior grounds. Some have private balconies or semi-private exterior entry areas, and all 2nd and 3rd floor apartments have elevator access.



Outside your apartment is a community full of character that offers you a great package of amenities. You can relax in either our pool, spa, or sauna, enjoy covered outside seating, s