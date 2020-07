Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

You have found your new home in The Carondelet Apartments in Tucson, Arizona! Ideal for those seeking the ultimate in apartment living, our community places residents close to life's necessities. Shopping and dining options are in abundance and The Carondelet is close to a number of parks for those that love the outdoors. We are also within close proximity to St. Joseph's Hospital and major freeways for all your commuting needs. A lifestyle of comfort and convenience is waiting for you at The Carondelet Apartments.