Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

Tanque Verde

7671 E Tanque Verde Rd · (520) 829-9271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7671 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 540 · Avail. Sep 1

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 447 sqft

Unit 446 · Avail. Sep 1

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 447 sqft

Unit 252 · Avail. Sep 1

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 157 · Avail. Oct 1

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. Aug 16

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 505 · Avail. Aug 1

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 859 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tanque Verde.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Immerse yourself in the lifestyle you were always meant to lead - unsurpassed contemporary living can be yours at Tanque Verde Apartments in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. Located in a secluded neighborhood, our community is surrounded not only by picturesque landscaping but also life's conveniences. Tanque Verde is close to challenging golf courses, Park Place Mall and fantastic dining. We are also close to a number of parks for the outdoor enthusiast and just a short drive from Davis Monthan Air Force Base.At Tanque Verde our spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes have been distinctively detailed for your consideration. Incorporating the luxuries that will amaze the most discerning resident, our floor plans feature all electric kitchens, large walk-in closets, carpeted floors, spacious living areas and so much more! When it's time to relax, residents do not have to travel far from home with our impressive community amenities right outside their door. Our state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive picnic areas and immaculate barbeques promise to give our residents a truly resort-quality lifestyle. Awaken your senses and discover charming Tucson living at Tanque Verde Apartments. Contact our leasing professionals today to learn more about your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $37 per applicant
Deposit: $87.50 Sure Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tanque Verde have any available units?
Tanque Verde has 20 units available starting at $655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Tanque Verde have?
Some of Tanque Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tanque Verde currently offering any rent specials?
Tanque Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tanque Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, Tanque Verde is pet friendly.
Does Tanque Verde offer parking?
Yes, Tanque Verde offers parking.
Does Tanque Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tanque Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tanque Verde have a pool?
Yes, Tanque Verde has a pool.
Does Tanque Verde have accessible units?
No, Tanque Verde does not have accessible units.
Does Tanque Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tanque Verde has units with dishwashers.

