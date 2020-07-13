Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access

Immerse yourself in the lifestyle you were always meant to lead - unsurpassed contemporary living can be yours at Tanque Verde Apartments in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. Located in a secluded neighborhood, our community is surrounded not only by picturesque landscaping but also life's conveniences. Tanque Verde is close to challenging golf courses, Park Place Mall and fantastic dining. We are also close to a number of parks for the outdoor enthusiast and just a short drive from Davis Monthan Air Force Base.At Tanque Verde our spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes have been distinctively detailed for your consideration. Incorporating the luxuries that will amaze the most discerning resident, our floor plans feature all electric kitchens, large walk-in closets, carpeted floors, spacious living areas and so much more! When it's time to relax, residents do not have to travel far from home with our impressive community amenities right outside their door. Our state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive picnic areas and immaculate barbeques promise to give our residents a truly resort-quality lifestyle. Awaken your senses and discover charming Tucson living at Tanque Verde Apartments. Contact our leasing professionals today to learn more about your new home.