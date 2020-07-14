Place at Broadway East - 55+

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center carport coffee bar community garden game room guest parking internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome home to The Place at Broadway East, situated in Tucson’s growing and popular east side. Our community puts you in the center of all things good with exceptional dining and shopping only minutes away, while recreation opportunities are literally right outside your door with easy access to the Catalina and Rincon mountains and an exercise trail that takes you all the way to Saguaro National Monument.



At The Place at Braodway East you may choose from multiple floor plans, that best suite your wants and needs. All of our apartments provide fully appointed kitchens, individual patios or private balconies, air conditioning, spacious living areas, and more.



Outside your apartment is a community full of character that offers a great package of amenities. You can relax in our 24-hour pools or spas, enjoy the barbecue stations we have in every courtyard, make use of our comfortable exercise facility, reserve the private billiards room, surf the web on our clubhouse Wi-Fi, or simply re