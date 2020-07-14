All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Place at Broadway East - 55+

6199 E Broadway Blvd · (520) 210-3417
Location

6199 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 113 · Avail. Sep 7

$801

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 15

$816

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$816

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Place at Broadway East - 55+.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
carport
coffee bar
community garden
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Welcome home to The Place at Broadway East, situated in Tucson’s growing and popular east side. Our community puts you in the center of all things good with exceptional dining and shopping only minutes away, while recreation opportunities are literally right outside your door with easy access to the Catalina and Rincon mountains and an exercise trail that takes you all the way to Saguaro National Monument.

At The Place at Braodway East you may choose from multiple floor plans, that best suite your wants and needs. All of our apartments provide fully appointed kitchens, individual patios or private balconies, air conditioning, spacious living areas, and more.

Outside your apartment is a community full of character that offers a great package of amenities. You can relax in our 24-hour pools or spas, enjoy the barbecue stations we have in every courtyard, make use of our comfortable exercise facility, reserve the private billiards room, surf the web on our clubhouse Wi-Fi, or simply re

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Bond $87.50 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $9 monthly liability PPP ($100k coverage)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: No storage outside apartment home

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Place at Broadway East - 55+ have any available units?
Place at Broadway East - 55+ has 16 units available starting at $801 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Place at Broadway East - 55+ have?
Some of Place at Broadway East - 55+'s amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Place at Broadway East - 55+ currently offering any rent specials?
Place at Broadway East - 55+ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Place at Broadway East - 55+ pet-friendly?
Yes, Place at Broadway East - 55+ is pet friendly.
Does Place at Broadway East - 55+ offer parking?
Yes, Place at Broadway East - 55+ offers parking.
Does Place at Broadway East - 55+ have units with washers and dryers?
No, Place at Broadway East - 55+ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Place at Broadway East - 55+ have a pool?
Yes, Place at Broadway East - 55+ has a pool.
Does Place at Broadway East - 55+ have accessible units?
No, Place at Broadway East - 55+ does not have accessible units.
Does Place at Broadway East - 55+ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Place at Broadway East - 55+ has units with dishwashers.
