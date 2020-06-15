Amenities
Large one bedroom one full bath with tile floors throughout the entire apartment. Comes with Microwave, garbage disposal, individual A/C - Heat, resurfaced countertops and sinks and tub. Onsite laundry facility, gated entry, 24-hour emergency on call for maintenance, management onsite 24/7. Big front living room windows, poolside, off-leash doggie area, and FREE WIFI for every unit. Choose from spacious studios, 1,2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Pet Fee Refundable $150
Pet Fee Non-Refundable$150
Monthly Pet Rent $25
45 lb Weight Limit
2 Pet Limit and aggressive bread restrictions apply.
Parking
Covered and ground parking available. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Lease Terms
6, 9 or 12 months