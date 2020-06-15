All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like Lanai.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
Lanai
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:53 PM

Lanai

3727 East 5th Street · (520) 850-3493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3727 East 5th Street, Tucson, AZ 85716
Miramonte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
Large one bedroom one full bath with tile floors throughout the entire apartment. Comes with Microwave, garbage disposal, individual A/C - Heat, resurfaced countertops and sinks and tub. Onsite laundry facility, gated entry, 24-hour emergency on call for maintenance, management onsite 24/7. Big front living room windows, poolside, off-leash doggie area, and FREE WIFI for every unit. Choose from spacious studios, 1,2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Pet Fee Refundable $150
Pet Fee Non-Refundable$150
Monthly Pet Rent $25
45 lb Weight Limit
2 Pet Limit and aggressive bread restrictions apply.

Parking
Covered and ground parking available. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Lease Terms
6, 9 or 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lanai have any available units?
Lanai has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Lanai have?
Some of Lanai's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lanai currently offering any rent specials?
Lanai isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lanai pet-friendly?
Yes, Lanai is pet friendly.
Does Lanai offer parking?
Yes, Lanai does offer parking.
Does Lanai have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lanai does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lanai have a pool?
Yes, Lanai has a pool.
Does Lanai have accessible units?
No, Lanai does not have accessible units.
Does Lanai have units with dishwashers?
No, Lanai does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lanai?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Place at Broadway East - 55+
6199 E Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85711
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd
Tucson, AZ 85743
The Place at Wilmot North-55+
445 N Wilmot Rd
Tucson, AZ 85711
Retreat at Speedway
7401 E Speedway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85710
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd
Tucson, AZ 85719
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl
Tucson, AZ 85710
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder
Tucson, AZ 85750

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity