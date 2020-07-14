Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. We are just minutes away from I-10 and the University of Arizona and surrounding area attractions. Nearby conveniences include shopping, dining, entertainment, and direct access to city bus lines. Enjoy a lifestyle filled with endless comforts and conveniences here at Canyon Grove Apartments. Our four unique, open floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Choose from studio, one, two, or three bedroom floor plans featuring air conditioning, ceiling fans, large closets, and individual climate control. We provide our residents with all the comforts of a traditional home in a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere. At Canyon Grove Apartments, residents can take part in recreational activities with the community features we offer. Amenities include a refreshing sparkling swimming pool, soothing spa, and picnic area with barbecue. Our warm and inviting community welcomes cats and dogs as well. Tour our photo gallery today and see why Canyon Grove Apartments is the perfect place to call home.