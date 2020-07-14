All apartments in Tucson
Canyon Grove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Canyon Grove

438 East Prince Road · (520) 214-3536
Location

438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ 85705
Amphi

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E112 · Avail. now

$615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 132 · Avail. Oct 7

$715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit E217 · Avail. Sep 7

$715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit E109 · Avail. now

$715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Grove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. We are just minutes away from I-10 and the University of Arizona and surrounding area attractions. Nearby conveniences include shopping, dining, entertainment, and direct access to city bus lines. Enjoy a lifestyle filled with endless comforts and conveniences here at Canyon Grove Apartments. Our four unique, open floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Choose from studio, one, two, or three bedroom floor plans featuring air conditioning, ceiling fans, large closets, and individual climate control. We provide our residents with all the comforts of a traditional home in a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere. At Canyon Grove Apartments, residents can take part in recreational activities with the community features we offer. Amenities include a refreshing sparkling swimming pool, soothing spa, and picnic area with barbecue. Our warm and inviting community welcomes cats and dogs as well. Tour our photo gallery today and see why Canyon Grove Apartments is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Up to 1.5 months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 20 lbs or less; no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Grove have any available units?
Canyon Grove has 4 units available starting at $615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Canyon Grove have?
Some of Canyon Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Grove is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Grove offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Grove offers parking.
Does Canyon Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canyon Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Grove have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Grove has a pool.
Does Canyon Grove have accessible units?
Yes, Canyon Grove has accessible units.
Does Canyon Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, Canyon Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
