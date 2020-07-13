AL
17 Apartments under $600 for rent in Tucson, AZ

9 Units Available
Keeling
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$590
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
9 Units Available
Broadway Pantano East
Arcadia Gardens
7887 East Uhl St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$595
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
882 sqft
Introducing superb apartment home living in Tucson, Arizona, this is Arcadia Gardens. Located near Interstates 10 and 19 our address enables seamless travels across the state.
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
13 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
5 Units Available
Amphi
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.

4 Units Available
Hedrick Acres
1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd
1300 East Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$705
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
868 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Alvernon Heights
1530 S Columbus Blvd Apt 1
1530 South Columbus Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1530 S Columbus Blvd Apt 1 in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Bronx Park
2366 N 6th Avenue
2366 North 6th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$445
156 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Call us today at 349-0933 to tour this home as it is not going to last at this price! Complete with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, basic cable and wifi.

1 Unit Available
Hedrick Acres
3055 North Tyndall Avenue - 10
3055 North Tyndall Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$575
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled studio apartments with new fridge, stove AC, cabinets. Shower has been recently tiled. Pool, Laundry room onsite. Tenants pay electric.

1 Unit Available
Keeling
225 E JACINTO Street
225 East Jacinto Street, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$500
1700 sqft
STUDENT HOUSING AT THE JACINTO HOUSES. LOCATED AT 225 E JACINTO ST, THESE THREE 2-STORY, 5 BEDROOM/2 BATH INDIVIDUAL HOUSES ARE IDEAL FOR STUDENT LIVING. LARGE PRIVATE FENCED YARDS WITH COVERED PATIOS. INDIVIDUAL LEASES START AT $490.00 PER MONTH.

1 Unit Available
Ocotillo Oracle
255 W Flores Street - 106
255 West Flores Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$600
450 sqft
This conveniently located apartment complex has studio apts ready to rent. All utilities are included. Rents for $600 per month. $500 deposit Equal Housing Opportunity

1 Unit Available
St. Cyrils
Arcadia Terrace
4860 East Pima Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$585
400 sqft
Studio Apt all utilities included for $585 per month. Arcadia Terrace

1 Unit Available
Garden District
4302 East Bellevue Street - P
4302 East Bellevue Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
Unfurnished 1-bedroom / 1 bath unit on the second floor in a quiet complex. Conveniently located in midtown Tucson and close to the University.

1 Unit Available
Sunset Villa
614 W 42nd St
614 West 42nd Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Studio Room - Property Id: 317827 Studio room with furnishings. Gas stove oven, just a year old. Backyard patio with fig tree and flowering plants. Location is so close to I-10 exit and the University of Arizona.
1 Unit Available
Los Ranchitos
3210 East Benson Hwy - 11
3210 East Benson Highway, Pima County, AZ
Studio
$550
400 sqft
REMODELED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, OFF STREET PARKING. STUDIO 1 BATHROOM $200.00 DEPOSIT $550.00 RENT $30.00 APPLICATION FEE AVAILABLE MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY NO PETS PLEASE PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785

1 Unit Available
Los Ranchitos
3274 East Benson Hwy - 20
3274 East Benson Highway, Pima County, AZ
Studio
$550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
REMODELED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, OFF STREET PARKING. STUDIO 1 BATHROOM $200.00 DEPOSIT $550.00 RENT $30.00 APPLICATION FEE AVAILABLE MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY NO PETS PLEASE PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785

1 Unit Available
South Tucson
234 East 32nd Street - 14
234 East 32nd Street, South Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY REMODELED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, OFF STREET PARKING. 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM $300.00 DEPOSIT $600.00 RENT $30.00 APPLICATION FEE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY NO PETS PLEASE PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785
Rent Report
Tucson

July 2020 Tucson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tucson Rent Report. Tucson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tucson rents increased over the past month

Tucson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $720 for a one-bedroom apartment and $956 for a two-bedroom. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tucson, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,538; of the 10 largest Arizona cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Mesa experiencing the fastest growth (+2.9%).
    • Peoria, Gilbert, and Glendale have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Tucson rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tucson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tucson is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Tucson's median two-bedroom rent of $956 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

