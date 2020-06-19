All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 835 N 6th Avenue # 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
835 N 6th Avenue # 5
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:46 PM

835 N 6th Avenue # 5

835 N 6th Ave · (520) 906-7215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

835 N 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
internet access
Downstairs unit
Welcome to the Lofts on 6th! Conveniently located at University Boulevard and 6th Welcome to the Lofts on 6th! Conveniently located at University Boulevard and 6th Avenue, this mid-century modern property will instantly charm you! Some of our favorite features are: gated courtyard, sparkling swimming pool, open living and dining area, 24-hour on-site laundry, fitness center on-site, close to U of A, 4th Ave, and Downtown Tucson. Water, sewer, trash, and Wifi are included! Pets are allowed with a $25 monthly pet rent. We have other great properties around Tucson! Visit our website at: www.universityapartments.net. This property is managed by Bright Properties, a locally owned, full service boutique brokerage located at 1730 N Tucson Blvd. The owner of this property is a licensed agent in the state of Arizona.
**Photos in ads may be of a similar unit**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 have any available units?
835 N 6th Avenue # 5 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 have?
Some of 835 N 6th Avenue # 5's amenities include 24hr laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 currently offering any rent specials?
835 N 6th Avenue # 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 is pet friendly.
Does 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 offer parking?
Yes, 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 does offer parking.
Does 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 have a pool?
Yes, 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 has a pool.
Does 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 have accessible units?
No, 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 N 6th Avenue # 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 835 N 6th Avenue # 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Enclave
5555 E 14th St
Tucson, AZ 85711
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd
Tucson, AZ 85712
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85742
River Oaks Apartments
7730 E Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85710
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
Overlook at Pantano
1800 S Pantano Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity