835 N 6th Avenue # 5

Amenities

24hr laundry pet friendly parking gym pool courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr laundry internet access

Downstairs unit

Welcome to the Lofts on 6th! Conveniently located at University Boulevard and 6th Welcome to the Lofts on 6th! Conveniently located at University Boulevard and 6th Avenue, this mid-century modern property will instantly charm you! Some of our favorite features are: gated courtyard, sparkling swimming pool, open living and dining area, 24-hour on-site laundry, fitness center on-site, close to U of A, 4th Ave, and Downtown Tucson. Water, sewer, trash, and Wifi are included! Pets are allowed with a $25 monthly pet rent. We have other great properties around Tucson! Visit our website at: www.universityapartments.net. This property is managed by Bright Properties, a locally owned, full service boutique brokerage located at 1730 N Tucson Blvd. The owner of this property is a licensed agent in the state of Arizona.

**Photos in ads may be of a similar unit**