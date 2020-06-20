Sign Up
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:20 AM
815 E Mabel Street
815 East Mabel Street
·
(520) 882-2865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
815 East Mabel Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Feldman's
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,250
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home in a great location. Wonderful upgrades throughout. This is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 815 E Mabel Street have any available units?
815 E Mabel Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tucson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 815 E Mabel Street have?
Some of 815 E Mabel Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 815 E Mabel Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 E Mabel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 E Mabel Street pet-friendly?
No, 815 E Mabel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tucson
.
Does 815 E Mabel Street offer parking?
No, 815 E Mabel Street does not offer parking.
Does 815 E Mabel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 E Mabel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 E Mabel Street have a pool?
No, 815 E Mabel Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 E Mabel Street have accessible units?
No, 815 E Mabel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 E Mabel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 E Mabel Street has units with dishwashers.
