725 East 5th Street - 3

Amenities

Located 2 Blocks from the University of Arizona. This over size studio has Wall A/C unit, Coin Laundry onsite and comes with 1 on-site parking space. Landlord pays for water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays for Electricity, Gas and all other utilities. Less than a 5 minute car ride from 4th Ave, Downtown and Banner Medical. Landlord will pay for Water, Trash and Sewer. Tenant will pay for all other utilities. On-site coin operated, 1 parking spot and AC in the unit.

