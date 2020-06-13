7061 E. 3rd St.

Amenities
Beautiful totally renovated property. 3 br, 2 ba, in Green Hills Estates near Kolb & Speedway. A/C, Kitchen & bathrooms a must see. New S/S kitchen appliances, gas range, Bosch dishwasher, professional large stainless steel sink. Solid maple wood cabinetry, large granite island, open floor plan, new dual pane windows, porcelain "wood" tile throughout. Bathroom floor to ceiling porcelain tile. Large covered patio, storage room, carport and lots of off street parking to accommodate numerous vehicles. Apply online www.landonmgmt.com, $35 per adult.