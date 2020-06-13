All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 7061 E. 3rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
7061 E. 3rd St.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:52 AM

7061 E. 3rd St.

7061 East 3rd Street · (520) 284-2433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7061 East 3rd Street, Tucson, AZ 85710
El Gheko

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful totally renovated property. 3 br, 2 ba, in Green Hills Estates near Kolb & Speedway. A/C, Kitchen & bathrooms a must see. New S/S kitchen appliances, gas range, Bosch dishwasher, professional large stainless steel sink. Solid maple wood cabinetry, large granite island, open floor plan, new dual pane windows, porcelain "wood" tile throughout. Bathroom floor to ceiling porcelain tile. Large covered patio, storage room, carport and lots of off street parking to accommodate numerous vehicles. Apply online www.landonmgmt.com, $35 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7061 E. 3rd St. have any available units?
7061 E. 3rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 7061 E. 3rd St. have?
Some of 7061 E. 3rd St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7061 E. 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
7061 E. 3rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7061 E. 3rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 7061 E. 3rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 7061 E. 3rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 7061 E. 3rd St. offers parking.
Does 7061 E. 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7061 E. 3rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7061 E. 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 7061 E. 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 7061 E. 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 7061 E. 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7061 E. 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7061 E. 3rd St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7061 E. 3rd St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd
Tucson, AZ 85705
Tanque Verde
7671 E Tanque Verde Rd
Tucson, AZ 85715
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
255 North
255 N Granada Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85716
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building C
2385 North 4th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85705
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr
Tucson, AZ 85745

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZ
Coolidge, AZVail, AZRed Rock, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmFlowing Wells
Sam HughesPalo VerdeDietz
AmphiBarrio Nopal

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity