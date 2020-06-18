All apartments in Tucson
704 E 5th Street.
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:31 AM

704 E 5th Street

704 E 5th St · (888) 632-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

704 E 5th St, Tucson, AZ 85719
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Quaint 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath duplex, shared driveway with Unit 710, evaporative cooling/furnace, hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 704 E 5th Street have any available units?
704 E 5th Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 704 E 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
704 E 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 E 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 704 E 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 704 E 5th Street offer parking?
No, 704 E 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 704 E 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 E 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 E 5th Street have a pool?
No, 704 E 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 704 E 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 704 E 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 704 E 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 E 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 E 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 E 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

