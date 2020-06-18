Sign Up
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:31 AM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
704 E 5th Street
704 E 5th St
·
(888) 632-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
704 E 5th St, Tucson, AZ 85719
West University
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now
$750
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Quaint 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath duplex, shared driveway with Unit 710, evaporative cooling/furnace, hardwood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 704 E 5th Street have any available units?
704 E 5th Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tucson Rent Report
.
Is 704 E 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
704 E 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 E 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 704 E 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tucson
.
Does 704 E 5th Street offer parking?
No, 704 E 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 704 E 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 E 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 E 5th Street have a pool?
No, 704 E 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 704 E 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 704 E 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 704 E 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 E 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 E 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 E 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
