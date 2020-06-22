All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:00 PM

702 East 9th Street

702 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

702 East 9th Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Iron Horse

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming Studio only 4 blks to U of A and 4th Ave! Studio offers off street parking and small private backyard. Rental Price includes water & gas included. Call today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 East 9th Street have any available units?
702 East 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 702 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 East 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 East 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 702 East 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 702 East 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 702 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 East 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 702 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 702 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 East 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 East 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 East 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
