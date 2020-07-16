630 E 1st Street

Amenities

This Luxury private home is a short walk to University of Arizona and University Ave. Pre-Leasing nowfor the Fall Semester.This home has been completely remodeled with designer touches. Beautiful gourmet kitchen withplenty of counter and cabinet space, spacious master suite with jetted tub and walk in closet, large greatroom, breakfast nook, spacious yard with patio in back and covered front porch for relaxing. Central airconditioning and all appliances. Parking for 3 cars behind gate and 1 street parking permit through Cityof Tucson.This home is available for occupancy on August 7, 2020 for a 1-year lease or longer. The rental rate is$2,395/Month and Security Deposit of $2,395. Sorry no pets.