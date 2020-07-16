All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

630 E 1st Street

630 East 1st Street · (520) 582-9075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 East 1st Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1943 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Luxury private home is a short walk to University of Arizona and University Ave. Pre-Leasing nowfor the Fall Semester.This home has been completely remodeled with designer touches. Beautiful gourmet kitchen withplenty of counter and cabinet space, spacious master suite with jetted tub and walk in closet, large greatroom, breakfast nook, spacious yard with patio in back and covered front porch for relaxing. Central airconditioning and all appliances. Parking for 3 cars behind gate and 1 street parking permit through Cityof Tucson.This home is available for occupancy on August 7, 2020 for a 1-year lease or longer. The rental rate is$2,395/Month and Security Deposit of $2,395. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 E 1st Street have any available units?
630 E 1st Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 E 1st Street have?
Some of 630 E 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 E 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
630 E 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 E 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 630 E 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 630 E 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 630 E 1st Street offers parking.
Does 630 E 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 E 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 E 1st Street have a pool?
No, 630 E 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 630 E 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 630 E 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 630 E 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 E 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
