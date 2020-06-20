All apartments in Tucson
605 E 9th Street # 105
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:15 AM

605 E 9th Street # 105

605 East 9th Street · (520) 906-7215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

605 East 9th Street, Tucson, AZ 85705
Iron Horse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
internet access
Downstairs
Welcome to Don Martin! Conveniently located just blocks from 4th Ave and Downtown Tucson, this renovated, historic property will instantly charm you! This gem was built in 1906, and renovated with all the modern amenities! Some of our favorite features are: secure entry for your safety, 9' ceilings, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, 24-hour on-site laundry, fitness center on-site, and walkability to U of A, 4th Ave, and Downtown Tucson. Water, sewer, trash, gas, and Wifi are included! We also have card operated laundry on site! We have other great properties around Tucson! Visit our website at: www.universityapartments.net. This property is managed by Bright Properties, a locally owned, full service boutique brokerage located at 1730 N Tucson Blvd.
The owner of this property is a licensed agent in the state of Arizona.

**Photos in ads may be of a similar unit**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 E 9th Street # 105 have any available units?
605 E 9th Street # 105 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 E 9th Street # 105 have?
Some of 605 E 9th Street # 105's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 E 9th Street # 105 currently offering any rent specials?
605 E 9th Street # 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 E 9th Street # 105 pet-friendly?
No, 605 E 9th Street # 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 605 E 9th Street # 105 offer parking?
Yes, 605 E 9th Street # 105 does offer parking.
Does 605 E 9th Street # 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 E 9th Street # 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 E 9th Street # 105 have a pool?
No, 605 E 9th Street # 105 does not have a pool.
Does 605 E 9th Street # 105 have accessible units?
No, 605 E 9th Street # 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 E 9th Street # 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 E 9th Street # 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
