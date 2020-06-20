605 E 9th Street # 105

Amenities

Welcome to Don Martin! Conveniently located just blocks from 4th Ave and Downtown Tucson, this renovated, historic property will instantly charm you! This gem was built in 1906, and renovated with all the modern amenities! Some of our favorite features are: secure entry for your safety, 9' ceilings, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, 24-hour on-site laundry, fitness center on-site, and walkability to U of A, 4th Ave, and Downtown Tucson. Water, sewer, trash, gas, and Wifi are included! We also have card operated laundry on site! We have other great properties around Tucson! Visit our website at: www.universityapartments.net. This property is managed by Bright Properties, a locally owned, full service boutique brokerage located at 1730 N Tucson Blvd.

The owner of this property is a licensed agent in the state of Arizona.



**Photos in ads may be of a similar unit**