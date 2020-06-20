5858 S. Park Avenue

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 bath with Garage on southside - Great floor plan! 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with private enclosed backyard, two car garage, nice size open kitchen separate dining room area. Large living room and spacious bedrooms. This home is located within a short distance to shopping, dining and recreational facilities. Ready for an immediate move in! Call to view today!
Cable ready, Microwave, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range
(RLNE2656769)