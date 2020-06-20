All apartments in Tucson
Last updated May 13 2020

5858 S. Park Avenue

5858 South Park Avenue · (520) 618-3799
Location

5858 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85706
Southland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5858 S. Park Avenue · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath with Garage on southside - Great floor plan! 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with private enclosed backyard, two car garage, nice size open kitchen separate dining room area. Large living room and spacious bedrooms. This home is located within a short distance to shopping, dining and recreational facilities. Ready for an immediate move in! Call to view today!

Cable ready, Microwave, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range

(RLNE2656769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5858 S. Park Avenue have any available units?
5858 S. Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5858 S. Park Avenue have?
Some of 5858 S. Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5858 S. Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5858 S. Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5858 S. Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5858 S. Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 5858 S. Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5858 S. Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5858 S. Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5858 S. Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5858 S. Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 5858 S. Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5858 S. Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5858 S. Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5858 S. Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5858 S. Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
