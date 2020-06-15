Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! Great Central Location! - Listing Provided by Empire Managment Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Newer Paint! Tile Floors! Carpet in Bedrooms and Living Area! Double Carport! Big Kitchen! Fireplace! Dishwasher! Big Walled Back Yard! Back Porch! Laundry Hookups! Great Neighborhood! Lots of Nice Trees! New Air Conditioning will be installed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5749 E. 10th St have any available units?
5749 E. 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5749 E. 10th St have?
Some of 5749 E. 10th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5749 E. 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
5749 E. 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5749 E. 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5749 E. 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 5749 E. 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 5749 E. 10th St does offer parking.
Does 5749 E. 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5749 E. 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5749 E. 10th St have a pool?
No, 5749 E. 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 5749 E. 10th St have accessible units?
No, 5749 E. 10th St does not have accessible units.