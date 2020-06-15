All apartments in Tucson
5749 E. 10th St

5749 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5749 East 10th Street, Tucson, AZ 85711
Sewell

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! Great Central Location! - Listing Provided by Empire Managment
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath
Newer Paint!
Tile Floors!
Carpet in Bedrooms and Living Area!
Double Carport!
Big Kitchen!
Fireplace!
Dishwasher!
Big Walled Back Yard!
Back Porch!
Laundry Hookups!
Great Neighborhood!
Lots of Nice Trees!
New Air Conditioning will be installed!

(RLNE3758959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5749 E. 10th St have any available units?
5749 E. 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5749 E. 10th St have?
Some of 5749 E. 10th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5749 E. 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
5749 E. 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5749 E. 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5749 E. 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 5749 E. 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 5749 E. 10th St does offer parking.
Does 5749 E. 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5749 E. 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5749 E. 10th St have a pool?
No, 5749 E. 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 5749 E. 10th St have accessible units?
No, 5749 E. 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5749 E. 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5749 E. 10th St has units with dishwashers.
