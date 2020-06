Amenities

DO NOT CALL AGENT CALL 626-644-7989. No section 8. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in desirable multiplex. It has its own small yard to enjoy. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Eat in kitchen. Located right across from Ft. Lowell Park , Walking distance to TMC. Near the Riverwalk, Costco, restaurants and Whole Foods. Walking distance to the bus line. Water and Trash are included. $300 pet deposit.. Call 626-644-7989 for a showing.