Tucson, AZ
5536 E Hawthorne St
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:05 PM

5536 E Hawthorne St

5536 East Hawthorne Street · (520) 299-5850
Location

5536 East Hawthorne Street, Tucson, AZ 85711
Mitman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5536 E Hawthorne St · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5536 E Hawthorne St Available 04/14/20 Craycroft/Speedway - 5536 E Hawthorne - Built in '58 this wonderfully updated home features vaulted exposed beam ceilings, fresh paint throughout, newer carpet, a spacious living room and dining area. Stylish kitchen includes frosted glass upper cabinets, pull out ''pantry'' tile counters, stainless sink with dish drying top, Fridge, gas range, Built-in Micro, and dishwasher. Showers have subway tile and beautiful modern vanities. Security deposit $1,792.50. Washer/Dryer hookup is electric and are uncovered outside. Pets are subject to approval. ***RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION.***

(RLNE5676949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 E Hawthorne St have any available units?
5536 E Hawthorne St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5536 E Hawthorne St have?
Some of 5536 E Hawthorne St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5536 E Hawthorne St currently offering any rent specials?
5536 E Hawthorne St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 E Hawthorne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5536 E Hawthorne St is pet friendly.
Does 5536 E Hawthorne St offer parking?
No, 5536 E Hawthorne St does not offer parking.
Does 5536 E Hawthorne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 E Hawthorne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 E Hawthorne St have a pool?
No, 5536 E Hawthorne St does not have a pool.
Does 5536 E Hawthorne St have accessible units?
No, 5536 E Hawthorne St does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 E Hawthorne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5536 E Hawthorne St has units with dishwashers.
