4213 E Deer Dancer Way

4213 East Deer Dancer Way · No Longer Available
Location

4213 East Deer Dancer Way, Tucson, AZ 85712
Rillito

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful fully furnished(linens, dishes, TV etc) 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with a 2 car garage and spa. Centrally located to shopping, dining etc. 50.00 Application fee. Must be able to pass a credit and back ground check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 E Deer Dancer Way have any available units?
4213 E Deer Dancer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 E Deer Dancer Way have?
Some of 4213 E Deer Dancer Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 E Deer Dancer Way currently offering any rent specials?
4213 E Deer Dancer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 E Deer Dancer Way pet-friendly?
No, 4213 E Deer Dancer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 4213 E Deer Dancer Way offer parking?
Yes, 4213 E Deer Dancer Way offers parking.
Does 4213 E Deer Dancer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 E Deer Dancer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 E Deer Dancer Way have a pool?
No, 4213 E Deer Dancer Way does not have a pool.
Does 4213 E Deer Dancer Way have accessible units?
No, 4213 E Deer Dancer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 E Deer Dancer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 E Deer Dancer Way has units with dishwashers.
