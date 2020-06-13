4213 E Deer Dancer Way

4213 East Deer Dancer Way, Tucson, AZ 85712 Rillito
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Beautiful fully furnished(linens, dishes, TV etc) 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with a 2 car garage and spa. Centrally located to shopping, dining etc. 50.00 Application fee. Must be able to pass a credit and back ground check.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
