408 N Joesler Court

Beautiful 3BR/3BA Sam Hughes area Townhome, located in a lovely community close to UA and downtown. This spacious floor plan provides a breakfast area with a view of the gated front courtyard. Enjoy sitting in the Great Room by the fireplace or gazing through the windows at the stunning mosaic wall in the back patio. Featuring two master suites with full baths upstairs and a third bedroom downstairs with full bath. Storage abounds with a huge interior closet, and additional storage in the two car garage with built in workbench. This is a great rental for anyone looking for a clean, comfortable, low maintenance home close to dinning, shopping in central Tucson. Community also features a refreshing community pool and spa. HOA LIMITS HOME TO TWO VEHICLES