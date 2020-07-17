All apartments in Tucson
408 N Joesler Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

408 N Joesler Court

408 Joesler Court · (520) 615-9500 ext. 14
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

408 Joesler Court, Tucson, AZ 85716
Sam Hughes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3BR/3BA Sam Hughes area Townhome, located in a lovely community close to UA and downtown. This spacious floor plan provides a breakfast area with a view of the gated front courtyard. Enjoy sitting in the Great Room by the fireplace or gazing through the windows at the stunning mosaic wall in the back patio. Featuring two master suites with full baths upstairs and a third bedroom downstairs with full bath. Storage abounds with a huge interior closet, and additional storage in the two car garage with built in workbench. This is a great rental for anyone looking for a clean, comfortable, low maintenance home close to dinning, shopping in central Tucson. Community also features a refreshing community pool and spa. HOA LIMITS HOME TO TWO VEHICLES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 N Joesler Court have any available units?
408 N Joesler Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 N Joesler Court have?
Some of 408 N Joesler Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 N Joesler Court currently offering any rent specials?
408 N Joesler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 N Joesler Court pet-friendly?
No, 408 N Joesler Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 408 N Joesler Court offer parking?
Yes, 408 N Joesler Court offers parking.
Does 408 N Joesler Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 N Joesler Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 N Joesler Court have a pool?
Yes, 408 N Joesler Court has a pool.
Does 408 N Joesler Court have accessible units?
No, 408 N Joesler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 408 N Joesler Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 N Joesler Court has units with dishwashers.
