Tucson, AZ
3784 E. Flower-1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

3784 E. Flower-1

3784 East Flower Street · (520) 837-9155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3784 East Flower Street, Tucson, AZ 85716
Dodge Flower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Efficient 1 bed/1 bath located in central Tucson. Unit features open floor plan, spacious bedroom, plenty of storage, security bars on windows, and so much more. Unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Unit is located within an 8 minute drive to U of A & 13 minutes to downtown Tucson.
Tenant pays Electric Service and $40 for water/trash.

All applicants must meet income; credit; & background requirements in order to qualify.
$40.00 application fee per adult.
$625 Monthly Rent + $40 Monthly water
$625 Refundable Deposit (on approved application)
$150 Non-Refundable cleaning fee
Pets OK on approval. $250 Pet Fee per pet on approval, 2 pet limit.

Equal Housing Opportunity
2 Story 8-Unit Community

Units is located within an 8 minute drive to U of A & 13 minutes to downtown Tucson.

Tenant pays Electric Service, Gas Service and $40 for water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3784 E. Flower-1 have any available units?
3784 E. Flower-1 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3784 E. Flower-1 have?
Some of 3784 E. Flower-1's amenities include pet friendly, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3784 E. Flower-1 currently offering any rent specials?
3784 E. Flower-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3784 E. Flower-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3784 E. Flower-1 is pet friendly.
Does 3784 E. Flower-1 offer parking?
No, 3784 E. Flower-1 does not offer parking.
Does 3784 E. Flower-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3784 E. Flower-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3784 E. Flower-1 have a pool?
No, 3784 E. Flower-1 does not have a pool.
Does 3784 E. Flower-1 have accessible units?
No, 3784 E. Flower-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3784 E. Flower-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3784 E. Flower-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
