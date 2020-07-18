3784 E. Flower-1

Amenities

pet friendly furnished range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Efficient 1 bed/1 bath located in central Tucson. Unit features open floor plan, spacious bedroom, plenty of storage, security bars on windows, and so much more. Unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Unit is located within an 8 minute drive to U of A & 13 minutes to downtown Tucson.

Tenant pays Electric Service and $40 for water/trash.



All applicants must meet income; credit; & background requirements in order to qualify.

$40.00 application fee per adult.

$625 Monthly Rent + $40 Monthly water

$625 Refundable Deposit (on approved application)

$150 Non-Refundable cleaning fee

Pets OK on approval. $250 Pet Fee per pet on approval, 2 pet limit.



Equal Housing Opportunity

2 Story 8-Unit Community



Units is located within an 8 minute drive to U of A & 13 minutes to downtown Tucson.



