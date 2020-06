Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Apartments ready for move in.



1 bedroom units Start at $695.00 Unit has a yard and storage closet. AC unit in bedroom.



Application fee is $35.00 per adult (non refundable)



Water, Sewer, and Trash is paid...you only pay electric!



Crime free certified by the Tucson Police Dept.



We do allow pets, however there are breed restrictions, and we do have a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee.



We have an on-site laundry facility, and a dog run. Plenty of parking!



Se habla Espanol