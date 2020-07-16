350 N Silverbell Road

Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in excellent condition and in a nice gated community near Silverbell and Anklam. Almost brand new appliances include: refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher. Bright and open floorplan with air conditioning. Common areas include: pool, spa, barbeque, playground, basketball court and recreation center is available. This condo is in a prime location near Pima West Campus, St. Mary's Hospital, the freeway, and downtown Tucson. *Tenant pays for all utilities. For an additional $40/month, the landlord will provide washer and dryer. Landlord requires the following application requirements, which WILL be verified: Current/recent rental history in good standing. No history of eviction. Verifiable monthly income of at least 2.5 times rent.