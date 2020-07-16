All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 350 N Silverbell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
350 N Silverbell Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

350 N Silverbell Road

350 North Silverbell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Menlo Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

350 North Silverbell Road, Tucson, AZ 85745
Menlo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in excellent condition and in a nice gated community near Silverbell and Anklam. Almost brand new appliances include: refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher. Bright and open floorplan with air conditioning. Common areas include: pool, spa, barbeque, playground, basketball court and recreation center is available. This condo is in a prime location near Pima West Campus, St. Mary's Hospital, the freeway, and downtown Tucson. *Tenant pays for all utilities. For an additional $40/month, the landlord will provide washer and dryer. Landlord requires the following application requirements, which WILL be verified: Current/recent rental history in good standing. No history of eviction. Verifiable monthly income of at least 2.5 times rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 N Silverbell Road have any available units?
350 N Silverbell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 N Silverbell Road have?
Some of 350 N Silverbell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 N Silverbell Road currently offering any rent specials?
350 N Silverbell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 N Silverbell Road pet-friendly?
No, 350 N Silverbell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 350 N Silverbell Road offer parking?
No, 350 N Silverbell Road does not offer parking.
Does 350 N Silverbell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 N Silverbell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 N Silverbell Road have a pool?
Yes, 350 N Silverbell Road has a pool.
Does 350 N Silverbell Road have accessible units?
No, 350 N Silverbell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 350 N Silverbell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 N Silverbell Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd
Tucson, AZ 85705
Brookwood Apartment Homes
201 S Kolb Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
The Place at Wilmot North-55+
445 N Wilmot Rd
Tucson, AZ 85711
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl
Tucson, AZ 85710
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85704
2381 N 4th Avenue
2381 North 4th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85705

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZ
Coolidge, AZVail, AZRed Rock, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmFlowing Wells
Sam HughesPalo VerdeDietz
AmphiBarrio Nopal

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College