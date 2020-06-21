3423 E. Flower #12

Amenities
Adorable 1 bedroom/ 1 bath unit. Unit offers cold A/C for these hot summer months. granite kitchen counter top, washer & dryer hook-ups, ceiling fans, private back yard, and so much more.
Unit is located within an 8 minute drive to U of A & 13 minutes to downtown Tucson.
Tenant pays Electric Service, Gas Service and $40 for water .
All applicants must meet income; credit; & background requirements in order to qualify. Equal Housing Opportunity
12 Individual 1 bedroom/ 1 bath efficiency apartment units