Last updated June 10 2020 at 12:10 PM

3423 E. Flower #12

3423 East Flower Street · (520) 837-9155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3423 East Flower Street, Tucson, AZ 85716
Doolen-Fruitvale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Adorable 1 bedroom/ 1 bath unit. Unit offers cold A/C for these hot summer months. granite kitchen counter top, washer & dryer hook-ups, ceiling fans, private back yard, and so much more.
Unit is located within an 8 minute drive to U of A & 13 minutes to downtown Tucson.
Tenant pays Electric Service, Gas Service and $40 for water .
All applicants must meet income; credit; & background requirements in order to qualify. Equal Housing Opportunity
12 Individual 1 bedroom/ 1 bath efficiency apartment units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 E. Flower #12 have any available units?
3423 E. Flower #12 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 E. Flower #12 have?
Some of 3423 E. Flower #12's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 E. Flower #12 currently offering any rent specials?
3423 E. Flower #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 E. Flower #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3423 E. Flower #12 is pet friendly.
Does 3423 E. Flower #12 offer parking?
No, 3423 E. Flower #12 does not offer parking.
Does 3423 E. Flower #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3423 E. Flower #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 E. Flower #12 have a pool?
No, 3423 E. Flower #12 does not have a pool.
Does 3423 E. Flower #12 have accessible units?
No, 3423 E. Flower #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 E. Flower #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3423 E. Flower #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
