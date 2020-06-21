3423 E. Flower #12

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Adorable 1 bedroom/ 1 bath unit. Unit offers cold A/C for these hot summer months. granite kitchen counter top, washer & dryer hook-ups, ceiling fans, private back yard, and so much more.

Unit is located within an 8 minute drive to U of A & 13 minutes to downtown Tucson.

Tenant pays Electric Service, Gas Service and $40 for water .

All applicants must meet income; credit; & background requirements in order to qualify. Equal Housing Opportunity

12 Individual 1 bedroom/ 1 bath efficiency apartment units