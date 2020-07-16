3357 N Country Club Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Built 1982. Two bedroom, two bath condo on 2nd floor. Kitchen offers refrigerator, oven/stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, w/updated granite counters and cherry cabinets. Split bedroom floor plan. Both Bedrooms feature ceiling fans, walk-in closets with built-in shelves. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining area & baths. Carpet in living area & bedrooms. Washer & Dryer included. Covered south facing balcony w/storage closet. Community pool/spa (currently closed due to Covid-19). Water, trash & one covered parking space included. Pets subject to approval. Maximum of 2 pets & 40 pound limit. Pet rent $25/per month. Security Deposit $1,350 **A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION**