Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:17 AM

3357 N Country Club Road

3357 North Country Club Road · (520) 299-5850
Location

3357 North Country Club Road, Tucson, AZ 85716
Winter Haven

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Built 1982. Two bedroom, two bath condo on 2nd floor. Kitchen offers refrigerator, oven/stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, w/updated granite counters and cherry cabinets. Split bedroom floor plan. Both Bedrooms feature ceiling fans, walk-in closets with built-in shelves. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining area & baths. Carpet in living area & bedrooms. Washer & Dryer included. Covered south facing balcony w/storage closet. Community pool/spa (currently closed due to Covid-19). Water, trash & one covered parking space included. Pets subject to approval. Maximum of 2 pets & 40 pound limit. Pet rent $25/per month. Security Deposit $1,350 **A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3357 N Country Club Road have any available units?
3357 N Country Club Road has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3357 N Country Club Road have?
Some of 3357 N Country Club Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3357 N Country Club Road currently offering any rent specials?
3357 N Country Club Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3357 N Country Club Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3357 N Country Club Road is pet friendly.
Does 3357 N Country Club Road offer parking?
Yes, 3357 N Country Club Road offers parking.
Does 3357 N Country Club Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3357 N Country Club Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3357 N Country Club Road have a pool?
Yes, 3357 N Country Club Road has a pool.
Does 3357 N Country Club Road have accessible units?
No, 3357 N Country Club Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3357 N Country Club Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3357 N Country Club Road has units with dishwashers.
