3357 N Country Club Road

Amenities
Built 1982. Two bedroom, two bath condo on 2nd floor. Kitchen offers refrigerator, oven/stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, w/updated granite counters and cherry cabinets. Split bedroom floor plan. Both Bedrooms feature ceiling fans, walk-in closets with built-in shelves. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining area & baths. Carpet in living area & bedrooms. Washer & Dryer included. Covered south facing balcony w/storage closet. Community pool/spa (currently closed due to Covid-19). Water, trash & one covered parking space included. Pets subject to approval. Maximum of 2 pets & 40 pound limit. Pet rent $25/per month. Security Deposit $1,350 **A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION**