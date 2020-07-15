All apartments in Tucson
3231 South Lakeside Drive
3231 South Lakeside Drive

3231 South Lakeside Drive · (520) 201-5203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3231 South Lakeside Drive, Tucson, AZ 85730
Lakeside Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. IF home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 South Lakeside Drive have any available units?
3231 South Lakeside Drive has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 3231 South Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3231 South Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 South Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3231 South Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 3231 South Lakeside Drive offer parking?
No, 3231 South Lakeside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3231 South Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 South Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 South Lakeside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3231 South Lakeside Drive has a pool.
Does 3231 South Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3231 South Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 South Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 South Lakeside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3231 South Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3231 South Lakeside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
