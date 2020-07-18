All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

317 N Vine Ave 1101

317 N Vine Ave · (213) 712-1080
Location

317 N Vine Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719
Rincon Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1101 · Avail. Aug 10

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Unit 1101 Available 08/10/20 1B1B only 2min walk from the UA campus - Property Id: 225598

New remodeled student townhouse just 0.2 miles from the University of Arizona campus!! Don't miss out again, We offer 1 story units with private bathroom, central air and plenty of open parking. Call at (520)313-9227 to schedule a tour and find out our discount and other rewards program.

Owner pays for trash, sewer and monthly cleaning service for shared area. Tenants are responsible for water, electricity and internet. WIFI has been set up.One-click payment online.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/317-n-vine-ave-tucson-az-unit-1101/225598
Property Id 225598

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5939876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 N Vine Ave 1101 have any available units?
317 N Vine Ave 1101 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 N Vine Ave 1101 have?
Some of 317 N Vine Ave 1101's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 N Vine Ave 1101 currently offering any rent specials?
317 N Vine Ave 1101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 N Vine Ave 1101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 N Vine Ave 1101 is pet friendly.
Does 317 N Vine Ave 1101 offer parking?
Yes, 317 N Vine Ave 1101 offers parking.
Does 317 N Vine Ave 1101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 N Vine Ave 1101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 N Vine Ave 1101 have a pool?
No, 317 N Vine Ave 1101 does not have a pool.
Does 317 N Vine Ave 1101 have accessible units?
No, 317 N Vine Ave 1101 does not have accessible units.
Does 317 N Vine Ave 1101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 N Vine Ave 1101 has units with dishwashers.
