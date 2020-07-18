317 N Vine Ave 1101

Amenities
Unit 1101 Available 08/10/20 1B1B only 2min walk from the UA campus - Property Id: 225598
New remodeled student townhouse just 0.2 miles from the University of Arizona campus!! Don't miss out again, We offer 1 story units with private bathroom, central air and plenty of open parking. Call at (520)313-9227 to schedule a tour and find out our discount and other rewards program.
Owner pays for trash, sewer and monthly cleaning service for shared area. Tenants are responsible for water, electricity and internet. WIFI has been set up.One-click payment online.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/317-n-vine-ave-tucson-az-unit-1101/225598
Property Id 225598
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5939876)