Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking

3168 E 4th St Available 08/01/20 UofA 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhome - 1.5 Miles to Campus. 3rd St Bike Path - Pre-Leasing for August 2020. Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Recently built 3 Bed 3 Full Bath townhome. 1.5 Miles to University of Arizona and just off 3rd St Bike Path. 1581 SQ FT. 3 Master Suites with private baths. Great room floor plan. Open downstairs with tile living area, kitchen and one bedroom and bath. Kitchen has maple cabinets and breakfast bar. Cathedral ceilings lead to stairway with clerestory windows. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms and 2 full baths. One bedroom upstairs has private patio and big walk in closet. Covered parking, full size washer/dryer, central A/C & heat, fenced yard space. This townhome is being offered as NON-SMOKING. Pets subject owner approval.



No Cats Allowed



