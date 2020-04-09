All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3168 E 4th St

3168 East 4th Street · (520) 314-4375
Location

3168 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ 85716
Miramonte

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3168 E 4th St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1581 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
3168 E 4th St Available 08/01/20 UofA 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhome - 1.5 Miles to Campus. 3rd St Bike Path - Pre-Leasing for August 2020. Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Recently built 3 Bed 3 Full Bath townhome. 1.5 Miles to University of Arizona and just off 3rd St Bike Path. 1581 SQ FT. 3 Master Suites with private baths. Great room floor plan. Open downstairs with tile living area, kitchen and one bedroom and bath. Kitchen has maple cabinets and breakfast bar. Cathedral ceilings lead to stairway with clerestory windows. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms and 2 full baths. One bedroom upstairs has private patio and big walk in closet. Covered parking, full size washer/dryer, central A/C & heat, fenced yard space. This townhome is being offered as NON-SMOKING. Pets subject owner approval.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3316281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3168 E 4th St have any available units?
3168 E 4th St has a unit available for $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3168 E 4th St have?
Some of 3168 E 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3168 E 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
3168 E 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3168 E 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3168 E 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 3168 E 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 3168 E 4th St does offer parking.
Does 3168 E 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3168 E 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3168 E 4th St have a pool?
No, 3168 E 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 3168 E 4th St have accessible units?
No, 3168 E 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3168 E 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3168 E 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
