All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 3074 East Via Genovesa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
3074 East Via Genovesa
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:06 AM

3074 East Via Genovesa

3074 East via Genovesa · (602) 772-3832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3074 East via Genovesa, Tucson, AZ 85706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3074 East Via Genovesa have any available units?
3074 East Via Genovesa has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 3074 East Via Genovesa currently offering any rent specials?
3074 East Via Genovesa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3074 East Via Genovesa pet-friendly?
Yes, 3074 East Via Genovesa is pet friendly.
Does 3074 East Via Genovesa offer parking?
No, 3074 East Via Genovesa does not offer parking.
Does 3074 East Via Genovesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3074 East Via Genovesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3074 East Via Genovesa have a pool?
No, 3074 East Via Genovesa does not have a pool.
Does 3074 East Via Genovesa have accessible units?
No, 3074 East Via Genovesa does not have accessible units.
Does 3074 East Via Genovesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 3074 East Via Genovesa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3074 East Via Genovesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 3074 East Via Genovesa does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3074 East Via Genovesa?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd
Tucson, AZ 85748
Bellevue Towers
3710 E Bellevue St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Avilla Tanque Verde
2495 N Desert Links Dr
Tucson, AZ 85715
The Hedrick on Mountain
2848 North Mountain Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85719
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street
Tucson, AZ 85701
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave
Tucson, AZ 85705

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity