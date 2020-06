Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Furnished 3BD/3BA Contemporary and unique loft-style 2-story home in beautiful central neighborhood. Modern design by local architect Rob Paulus. High ceilings and large windows capture natural light and there is a Beautiful courtyard view from dining area. Step inside to a True Great Room with high ceilings for a truly open feel. The dining area feels like an extension courtyard. The kitchen boasts upgraded stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and sleek, Modern surfaces throughout. Upgraded with timeless scored concrete and wood floors. Numerous custom upgrades provide a chic finish to this luxurious home. Call today for Seasonal rates: 520-395-7202MINIMUM 6 MONTH LEASES ONLY!