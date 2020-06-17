2721 N Dodge Boulevard

Amenities
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath centrally located duplex. Freshly painted and very clean with tile throughout (no carpet). Air conditioning, refrigerator, dishwasher plus fireplace in the living room. Tile countertops in kitchen, neutral paint, skylights in both baths, 4 ceiling fans throughout. Washer and dryer hookup. Low maintenance fenced yard. Non-smoking home . 1 year minimum lease. Subject to credit approval & application process. Application fee is $45 per adult. Renters insurance required.