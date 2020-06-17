All apartments in Tucson
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:49 PM

2721 N Dodge Boulevard

2721 North Dodge Boulevard · (520) 222-8390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2721 North Dodge Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85716
Dodge Flower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath centrally located duplex. Freshly painted and very clean with tile throughout (no carpet). Air conditioning, refrigerator, dishwasher plus fireplace in the living room. Tile countertops in kitchen, neutral paint, skylights in both baths, 4 ceiling fans throughout. Washer and dryer hookup. Low maintenance fenced yard. Non-smoking home . 1 year minimum lease. Subject to credit approval & application process. Application fee is $45 per adult. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 N Dodge Boulevard have any available units?
2721 N Dodge Boulevard has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 N Dodge Boulevard have?
Some of 2721 N Dodge Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 N Dodge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2721 N Dodge Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 N Dodge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2721 N Dodge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2721 N Dodge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2721 N Dodge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2721 N Dodge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 N Dodge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 N Dodge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2721 N Dodge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2721 N Dodge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2721 N Dodge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 N Dodge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 N Dodge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
