Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

255 North

255 N Granada Ave · (833) 704-5173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free On Select 3 Bedroom Apartments With July 15, 2020 Movein!
Location

255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
El Presidio

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12201-R · Avail. Aug 17

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 12206-R · Avail. Sep 22

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 13206-R · Avail. Aug 15

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 255 North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
accessible
business center
online portal
package receiving
Introducing one of Tucson's most amazing luxury apartment home communities. The 255 North is sure to exceed your expectations with a lifestyle created just for you. Relax in one of our refreshing swimming pools or resident lounge areas, and exercise in our extraordinary fitness center. Enjoy hiking, nearby golf and breathtaking mountain views from your patio. You'll find world-class shopping as well as convenient freeway access and area attractions. Your premier choice for luxury in Tucson awaits you at 255 North.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash: $45/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit and breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 255 North have any available units?
255 North has 3 units available starting at $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 North have?
Some of 255 North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 North currently offering any rent specials?
255 North is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free On Select 3 Bedroom Apartments With July 15, 2020 Movein!
Is 255 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 North is pet friendly.
Does 255 North offer parking?
Yes, 255 North offers parking.
Does 255 North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 North have a pool?
Yes, 255 North has a pool.
Does 255 North have accessible units?
Yes, 255 North has accessible units.
Does 255 North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 North has units with dishwashers.

