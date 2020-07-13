Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access accessible business center online portal package receiving

Introducing one of Tucson's most amazing luxury apartment home communities. The 255 North is sure to exceed your expectations with a lifestyle created just for you. Relax in one of our refreshing swimming pools or resident lounge areas, and exercise in our extraordinary fitness center. Enjoy hiking, nearby golf and breathtaking mountain views from your patio. You'll find world-class shopping as well as convenient freeway access and area attractions. Your premier choice for luxury in Tucson awaits you at 255 North.