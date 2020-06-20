All apartments in Tucson
229 N Eastern Slope Loop
229 N Eastern Slope Loop

229 North Eastern Slope Loop · No Longer Available
Location

229 North Eastern Slope Loop, Tucson, AZ 85748
Silverado Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Roomy Silverado Hills 4 bedroom with a pool, views, close to shopping and hiking. All appliances included, along with three car garage and lots of storage throughout. Available for move-in June 20th 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 N Eastern Slope Loop have any available units?
229 N Eastern Slope Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 N Eastern Slope Loop have?
Some of 229 N Eastern Slope Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 N Eastern Slope Loop currently offering any rent specials?
229 N Eastern Slope Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 N Eastern Slope Loop pet-friendly?
No, 229 N Eastern Slope Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 229 N Eastern Slope Loop offer parking?
Yes, 229 N Eastern Slope Loop does offer parking.
Does 229 N Eastern Slope Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 N Eastern Slope Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 N Eastern Slope Loop have a pool?
Yes, 229 N Eastern Slope Loop has a pool.
Does 229 N Eastern Slope Loop have accessible units?
No, 229 N Eastern Slope Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 229 N Eastern Slope Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 N Eastern Slope Loop has units with dishwashers.
