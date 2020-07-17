All apartments in Tucson
223 West Mossman Street.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:50 PM

223 West Mossman Street

223 West Mossman Road · No Longer Available
Location

223 West Mossman Road, Tucson, AZ 85706
Sunnyside

Amenities

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. If home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 223 West Mossman Street have any available units?
223 West Mossman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 223 West Mossman Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 West Mossman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 West Mossman Street pet-friendly?
No, 223 West Mossman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 223 West Mossman Street offer parking?
No, 223 West Mossman Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 West Mossman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 West Mossman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 West Mossman Street have a pool?
Yes, 223 West Mossman Street has a pool.
Does 223 West Mossman Street have accessible units?
No, 223 West Mossman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 West Mossman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 West Mossman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 West Mossman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 West Mossman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

