221 N Norris Ave Available 08/01/20 Sam Hughes Area House w/ Guest house & Pool - 5 BD / 3 BA (Avail 8/1/20) - ** AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE START OF AUGUST 1, 2020 **
3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent, 2000 sq ft main house AND 2 bedroom 1 bath 750 sq ft guest house. (Both main and guest house are rented together for a total of 5 bedrooms!) Great location! Close to the U of A!
* Main house features include hardwood floors, fireplace, and Mexican tile accents. Large family room off rear. Large master suite with walk-in closet on second floor. Main house has ceiling fans in every bedroom, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
* Guest house has spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, stove & refrigerator, and dishwasher. A/C cooling.
Washer/Dryer included in each house. Common yard features pool, gas grill. Covered parking.
Tenants pay all utilities.
Pool service, alarm security system & landscape provided.
$4,000 per month ($800/room)
$4,000 refundable security deposit
$475 non refundable cleaning fee.
No pets allowed.
Property is currently occupied. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, we will not have on-site tours of this property since it is still currently occupied. To see a video tour, please call (520) 325-1574 for the link.
Directions to property: from 5th/Campbell, go east on 5th to Norris, south to address
(RLNE2260844)