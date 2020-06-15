All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

221 N Norris Ave

221 North Norris Avenue · (520) 325-1574
Location

221 North Norris Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719
Sam Hughes

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

5 Bedrooms

Unit 221 N Norris Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
221 N Norris Ave Available 08/01/20 Sam Hughes Area House w/ Guest house & Pool - 5 BD / 3 BA (Avail 8/1/20) - ** AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE START OF AUGUST 1, 2020 **

3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent, 2000 sq ft main house AND 2 bedroom 1 bath 750 sq ft guest house. (Both main and guest house are rented together for a total of 5 bedrooms!) Great location! Close to the U of A!

* Main house features include hardwood floors, fireplace, and Mexican tile accents. Large family room off rear. Large master suite with walk-in closet on second floor. Main house has ceiling fans in every bedroom, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

* Guest house has spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, stove & refrigerator, and dishwasher. A/C cooling.

Washer/Dryer included in each house. Common yard features pool, gas grill. Covered parking.

Tenants pay all utilities.
Pool service, alarm security system & landscape provided.

$4,000 per month ($800/room)
$4,000 refundable security deposit
$475 non refundable cleaning fee.
No pets allowed.

Property is currently occupied. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, we will not have on-site tours of this property since it is still currently occupied. To see a video tour, please call (520) 325-1574 for the link.

Directions to property: from 5th/Campbell, go east on 5th to Norris, south to address

(RLNE2260844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 N Norris Ave have any available units?
221 N Norris Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 N Norris Ave have?
Some of 221 N Norris Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 N Norris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
221 N Norris Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 N Norris Ave pet-friendly?
No, 221 N Norris Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 221 N Norris Ave offer parking?
Yes, 221 N Norris Ave does offer parking.
Does 221 N Norris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 N Norris Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 N Norris Ave have a pool?
Yes, 221 N Norris Ave has a pool.
Does 221 N Norris Ave have accessible units?
No, 221 N Norris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 221 N Norris Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 N Norris Ave has units with dishwashers.
