Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully remodeled vintage Sam Hughes furnished guest studio for rent! Available unfurnished if desired. Private yard and covered patio for your enjoyment. Lots of shade trees and native plants. Pets by approval. Close to Campus and Downtown!



Available June 15th - please verify with agent.



Please call 520-405-2611 or visit www.rpmpintuc.com for viewing and application process.



Real Property Management Pinnacle - Tucson

Contact us to schedule a showing.