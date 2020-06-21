2048 E 1St Street

Amenities
Sam Hughes 1057 sq. ft. vintage home with hardwood floors throughout is in great neighborhood just 2 short blocks to the university. Updated kitchen with newer appliances: gas stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. This duplex's laundry room has a washer & dryer with pantry storage. Newly refurbished tile bathroom & spacious bedrooms with walk-in closet. Separate dining room & living room looks out on the landscaped back yard. Private & fenced backyard with motion lighting & landscaped with Palo Verde & Mesquite trees for shade. Off street covered parking, and access to a storage room in a separate building at the back of the property that's perfect for your bikes and BBQ. Rent includes water, garbage, & gardener. New dual pane windows are installed for energy efficiency.