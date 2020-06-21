2048 E 1St Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Sam Hughes 1057 sq. ft. vintage home with hardwood floors throughout is in great neighborhood just 2 short blocks to the university. Updated kitchen with newer appliances: gas stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. This duplex's laundry room has a washer & dryer with pantry storage. Newly refurbished tile bathroom & spacious bedrooms with walk-in closet. Separate dining room & living room looks out on the landscaped back yard. Private & fenced backyard with motion lighting & landscaped with Palo Verde & Mesquite trees for shade. Off street covered parking, and access to a storage room in a separate building at the back of the property that's perfect for your bikes and BBQ. Rent includes water, garbage, & gardener. New dual pane windows are installed for energy efficiency.