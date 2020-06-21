All apartments in Tucson
2048 E 1St Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:53 AM

2048 E 1St Street

2048 East 1st Street · (480) 850-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2048 East 1st Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Sam Hughes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1057 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Sam Hughes 1057 sq. ft. vintage home with hardwood floors throughout is in great neighborhood just 2 short blocks to the university. Updated kitchen with newer appliances: gas stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. This duplex's laundry room has a washer & dryer with pantry storage. Newly refurbished tile bathroom & spacious bedrooms with walk-in closet. Separate dining room & living room looks out on the landscaped back yard. Private & fenced backyard with motion lighting & landscaped with Palo Verde & Mesquite trees for shade. Off street covered parking, and access to a storage room in a separate building at the back of the property that's perfect for your bikes and BBQ. Rent includes water, garbage, & gardener. New dual pane windows are installed for energy efficiency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 E 1St Street have any available units?
2048 E 1St Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 E 1St Street have?
Some of 2048 E 1St Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 E 1St Street currently offering any rent specials?
2048 E 1St Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 E 1St Street pet-friendly?
No, 2048 E 1St Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2048 E 1St Street offer parking?
Yes, 2048 E 1St Street does offer parking.
Does 2048 E 1St Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2048 E 1St Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 E 1St Street have a pool?
No, 2048 E 1St Street does not have a pool.
Does 2048 E 1St Street have accessible units?
No, 2048 E 1St Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 E 1St Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 E 1St Street has units with dishwashers.
