Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E

1980 North Tyndall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1980 North Tyndall Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Hurry! Student housing 1 ROOM: $550.00 per month - includes ALL utilities + WiFi. Oversized rooms with large closets. Common areas are Furnished; Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen. The entire home is tile, Fresh new interior paint, A/C and gas furnace, Ceiling fans throughout the entire home and Washer & Dryer in laundry room, Enclosed backyard- perfect for smaller pets. You Can walk or bike to UofA campus- You are literally steps from school, famous 4th Avenue, restaurants, shops, fitness, and so much much MORE. Call or Text 520 312 1367 to reserve it now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E have any available units?
1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E have?
Some of 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E currently offering any rent specials?
1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E is pet friendly.
Does 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E offer parking?
Yes, 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E does offer parking.
Does 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E have a pool?
No, 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E does not have a pool.
Does 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E have accessible units?
No, 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E has units with dishwashers.
