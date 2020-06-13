1980 N Tyndall Ave - 1E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking internet access

Hurry! Student housing 1 ROOM: $550.00 per month - includes ALL utilities + WiFi. Oversized rooms with large closets. Common areas are Furnished; Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen. The entire home is tile, Fresh new interior paint, A/C and gas furnace, Ceiling fans throughout the entire home and Washer & Dryer in laundry room, Enclosed backyard- perfect for smaller pets. You Can walk or bike to UofA campus- You are literally steps from school, famous 4th Avenue, restaurants, shops, fitness, and so much much MORE. Call or Text 520 312 1367 to reserve it now