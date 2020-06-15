All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 1810 West Sauvignon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
1810 West Sauvignon Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:40 PM

1810 West Sauvignon Drive

1810 West Sauvignon Drive · (520) 201-5203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1810 West Sauvignon Drive, Tucson, AZ 85746
Midvale Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 West Sauvignon Drive have any available units?
1810 West Sauvignon Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 1810 West Sauvignon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1810 West Sauvignon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 West Sauvignon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 West Sauvignon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1810 West Sauvignon Drive offer parking?
No, 1810 West Sauvignon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1810 West Sauvignon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 West Sauvignon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 West Sauvignon Drive have a pool?
No, 1810 West Sauvignon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1810 West Sauvignon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1810 West Sauvignon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 West Sauvignon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 West Sauvignon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 West Sauvignon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 West Sauvignon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1810 West Sauvignon Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd
Tucson, AZ 85743
The Carondelet
6770 E Carondelet Dr
Tucson, AZ 85710
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd
Tucson, AZ 85715
Retreat at Speedway
7401 E Speedway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85710
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85716
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
The Place At Creekside
9971 E Speedway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85748
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road
Tucson, AZ 85741

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity