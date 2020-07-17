Amenities
1745 E Glenn St #201 Available 08/17/20 Condo in gated community - Available in August! Recently upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath with appliance package to include built in low profile micro and ceiling fan. Gated community with full amenities. Minutes from Banner, UA, Downtown. Close to restaurants entertainment.
Community facilities include on-site laundry, community center, Pool and Spa, Lighted Court, dog walk, Exercise Facilities!
APPLICATIONS TAKEN THROUGH OUR WEBSITE WWW.RGROUPPM.COM/APPFOLIO
(RLNE4046923)