Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1745 E Glenn St #201

1745 East Glenn Street · (520) 618-7331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1745 East Glenn Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Hedrick Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1745 E Glenn St #201 · Avail. Aug 17

$735

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
1745 E Glenn St #201 Available 08/17/20 Condo in gated community - Available in August! Recently upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath with appliance package to include built in low profile micro and ceiling fan. Gated community with full amenities. Minutes from Banner, UA, Downtown. Close to restaurants entertainment.
Community facilities include on-site laundry, community center, Pool and Spa, Lighted Court, dog walk, Exercise Facilities!

APPLICATIONS TAKEN THROUGH OUR WEBSITE WWW.RGROUPPM.COM/APPFOLIO

(RLNE4046923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 E Glenn St #201 have any available units?
1745 E Glenn St #201 has a unit available for $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 E Glenn St #201 have?
Some of 1745 E Glenn St #201's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 E Glenn St #201 currently offering any rent specials?
1745 E Glenn St #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 E Glenn St #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 E Glenn St #201 is pet friendly.
Does 1745 E Glenn St #201 offer parking?
No, 1745 E Glenn St #201 does not offer parking.
Does 1745 E Glenn St #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 E Glenn St #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 E Glenn St #201 have a pool?
Yes, 1745 E Glenn St #201 has a pool.
Does 1745 E Glenn St #201 have accessible units?
No, 1745 E Glenn St #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 E Glenn St #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 E Glenn St #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
