All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 1710 E 10Th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
1710 E 10Th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1710 E 10Th Street

1710 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1710 East 10th Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Rincon Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming old world charm in central Tucson just 4 blocks from the University of Arizona. Fully furnished and turn key, delightful vintage decor . Features 2 bedrooms, bonus Arizona Room, walking distance to UA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 E 10Th Street have any available units?
1710 E 10Th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 E 10Th Street have?
Some of 1710 E 10Th Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 E 10Th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1710 E 10Th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 E 10Th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1710 E 10Th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1710 E 10Th Street offer parking?
No, 1710 E 10Th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1710 E 10Th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 E 10Th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 E 10Th Street have a pool?
No, 1710 E 10Th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1710 E 10Th Street have accessible units?
No, 1710 E 10Th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 E 10Th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 E 10Th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd
Tucson, AZ 85743
Enclave
5555 E 14th St
Tucson, AZ 85711
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd
Tucson, AZ 85706
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd
Tucson, AZ 85748
Bellevue Towers
3710 E Bellevue St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85742
The Place At Creekside
9971 E Speedway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85748
River Oaks Apartments
7730 E Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85710

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College