1545 N Arcadia Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Rent to own your lifetime home! This elegant home features solid masonry construction, central AC to keep you cool, recent kitchen and bath updates, and covered parking, Central Tucson! 85712 zip code. Walking distance to Trader Joes and Sprouts, schools, churches, bus lines. 10 minutes to TMC or Banner.



Offered as rent-to-own (with standard lease agreement). $1495 per month. Option agreement $3900. We qualify by income and job stability not credit score. Proof of employment and two months pay stubs are required!



1545 N Arcadia Ave. Drive by and take a look! Check out the neighborhood.

If it feels good, call (520) 261-4695 for more information.