Tucson, AZ
1545 N Arcadia Avenue
1545 N Arcadia Avenue

1545 North Arcadia Avenue · (520) 990-0783
Location

1545 North Arcadia Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85712
St. Cyrils

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1419 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Rent to own your lifetime home! This elegant home features solid masonry construction, central AC to keep you cool, recent kitchen and bath updates, and covered parking, Central Tucson! 85712 zip code. Walking distance to Trader Joes and Sprouts, schools, churches, bus lines. 10 minutes to TMC or Banner.

Offered as rent-to-own (with standard lease agreement). $1495 per month. Option agreement $3900. We qualify by income and job stability not credit score. Proof of employment and two months pay stubs are required!

1545 N Arcadia Ave. Drive by and take a look! Check out the neighborhood.
If it feels good, call (520) 261-4695 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 N Arcadia Avenue have any available units?
1545 N Arcadia Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 N Arcadia Avenue have?
Some of 1545 N Arcadia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 N Arcadia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1545 N Arcadia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 N Arcadia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 N Arcadia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1545 N Arcadia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1545 N Arcadia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1545 N Arcadia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 N Arcadia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 N Arcadia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1545 N Arcadia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1545 N Arcadia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1545 N Arcadia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 N Arcadia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 N Arcadia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
