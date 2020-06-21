All apartments in Tucson
1421 North Torino Avenue.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:54 AM

1421 North Torino Avenue

1421 North Torino Avenue · (520) 304-3828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1421 North Torino Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85712
St. Cyrils

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1421 North Torino Avenue have any available units?
1421 North Torino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 1421 North Torino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1421 North Torino Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 North Torino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1421 North Torino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1421 North Torino Avenue offer parking?
No, 1421 North Torino Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1421 North Torino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 North Torino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 North Torino Avenue have a pool?
No, 1421 North Torino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1421 North Torino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1421 North Torino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 North Torino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 North Torino Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 North Torino Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 North Torino Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

