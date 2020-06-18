1324 E Mountain Place

Amenities

Fresh & clean 3BR/2BA great room floor plan with fireplace, freshly painted with tile everywhere except the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with bright dining area includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Central AC plus ceiling fans in all the bedrooms & living room. Large walk-in closet at master bedroom. Laundry room off the kitchen. Covered patio with walled back yard. 2 car garage on quiet cul-de-sac street.just 3 miles from U of A and close to the Tucson Mall, Rillito River path, numerous dining options, grocery stores & much more. This home is clean, well maintained and ready for move in. Non-smoking home. One year minimum lease. Renter's insurance required. $45 application fee. Subject to application process and credit approval.