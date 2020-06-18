All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 1324 E Mountain Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
1324 E Mountain Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

1324 E Mountain Place

1324 East Mountain Place · (520) 222-8390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Campus Farm
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1324 East Mountain Place, Tucson, AZ 85719
Campus Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fresh & clean 3BR/2BA great room floor plan with fireplace, freshly painted with tile everywhere except the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with bright dining area includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Central AC plus ceiling fans in all the bedrooms & living room. Large walk-in closet at master bedroom. Laundry room off the kitchen. Covered patio with walled back yard. 2 car garage on quiet cul-de-sac street.just 3 miles from U of A and close to the Tucson Mall, Rillito River path, numerous dining options, grocery stores & much more. This home is clean, well maintained and ready for move in. Non-smoking home. One year minimum lease. Renter's insurance required. $45 application fee. Subject to application process and credit approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 E Mountain Place have any available units?
1324 E Mountain Place has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 E Mountain Place have?
Some of 1324 E Mountain Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 E Mountain Place currently offering any rent specials?
1324 E Mountain Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 E Mountain Place pet-friendly?
No, 1324 E Mountain Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1324 E Mountain Place offer parking?
Yes, 1324 E Mountain Place does offer parking.
Does 1324 E Mountain Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 E Mountain Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 E Mountain Place have a pool?
No, 1324 E Mountain Place does not have a pool.
Does 1324 E Mountain Place have accessible units?
No, 1324 E Mountain Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 E Mountain Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 E Mountain Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1324 E Mountain Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd
Tucson, AZ 85743
Tanque Verde
7671 E Tanque Verde Rd
Tucson, AZ 85715
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop
Tucson, AZ 85704
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85716
Arcadia Park
250 N Arcadia Ave
Tucson, AZ 85711
Bella Vista Townhomes
3201 E Seneca St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder
Tucson, AZ 85750

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity