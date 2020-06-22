1019 E Drachman Street

Amenities

Please do not disturb current residents!!This home is available for Pre-lease. This home is a short walk to the UofA, 2 blocks from the Eller Business School, and across the street from the Honors College Village. It's beautiful inside with large tile flooring throughout, an open kitchen, and bright spacious living area. This home is perfect for the student going to the UofA or just for anyone looking for a home that has it all! There are two homes on lot and this home is located in the back. The house is app. 1,100sf. Why drive when you can walk or ride your bike! The water and trash are paid by the Landlord. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are included with this home. There are 3 parking places in the back and tenants can also purchase a street parking pass through Parkwise.