Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

1019 E Drachman Street

1019 East Drachman Street · (520) 582-9075
Location

1019 East Drachman Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
North University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Please do not disturb current residents!!This home is available for Pre-lease. This home is a short walk to the UofA, 2 blocks from the Eller Business School, and across the street from the Honors College Village. It's beautiful inside with large tile flooring throughout, an open kitchen, and bright spacious living area. This home is perfect for the student going to the UofA or just for anyone looking for a home that has it all! There are two homes on lot and this home is located in the back. The house is app. 1,100sf. Why drive when you can walk or ride your bike! The water and trash are paid by the Landlord. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are included with this home. There are 3 parking places in the back and tenants can also purchase a street parking pass through Parkwise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 E Drachman Street have any available units?
1019 E Drachman Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 E Drachman Street have?
Some of 1019 E Drachman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 E Drachman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1019 E Drachman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 E Drachman Street pet-friendly?
No, 1019 E Drachman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1019 E Drachman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1019 E Drachman Street does offer parking.
Does 1019 E Drachman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 E Drachman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 E Drachman Street have a pool?
No, 1019 E Drachman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1019 E Drachman Street have accessible units?
No, 1019 E Drachman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 E Drachman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 E Drachman Street has units with dishwashers.
