Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This front unit overlooks landscaped yard and park. The interior was renovated in 2007 with hardwood flooring, all new appliances, lots of cabinets and rear yard. The property is enclosed by wall and secured entry doors. On site parking. This is a very nice unit.