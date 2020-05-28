Sign Up
Tides Lakeside
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
Check Availability
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
·
(480) 771-0574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
999 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 days AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tides Lakeside.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
garage
parking
gym
carport
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Gas
Application Fee:
$50.90 per applicant
Deposit:
$150 up to 1.5 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees:
$100 Admin Fee, $200 Holding Deposit
Additional:
Renter's insurance required, amenity fee $21.87/month
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
deposit:
$100 per pet
fee:
$200 per pet
limit:
2
rent:
$30 per pet/month
restrictions:
65lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details:
Open lot, carports $18/month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Tides Lakeside have any available units?
Tides Lakeside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does Tides Lakeside have?
Some of Tides Lakeside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Tides Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
Tides Lakeside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tides Lakeside pet-friendly?
Yes, Tides Lakeside is pet friendly.
Does Tides Lakeside offer parking?
Yes, Tides Lakeside offers parking.
Does Tides Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tides Lakeside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tides Lakeside have a pool?
Yes, Tides Lakeside has a pool.
Does Tides Lakeside have accessible units?
Yes, Tides Lakeside has accessible units.
Does Tides Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tides Lakeside has units with dishwashers.
