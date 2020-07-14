All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:54 PM

Tides at South Tempe

4130 S Mill Ave · (501) 293-0765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

4130 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempe Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 W Hermosa Dr HW-206 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 4130 S Mill Ave. - MW-201 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 4130 S Mill Ave. - LW-206 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tides at South Tempe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
dog park
guest parking
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee, $99 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tides at South Tempe have any available units?
Tides at South Tempe has 5 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Tides at South Tempe have?
Some of Tides at South Tempe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tides at South Tempe currently offering any rent specials?
Tides at South Tempe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tides at South Tempe pet-friendly?
Yes, Tides at South Tempe is pet friendly.
Does Tides at South Tempe offer parking?
Yes, Tides at South Tempe offers parking.
Does Tides at South Tempe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tides at South Tempe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tides at South Tempe have a pool?
Yes, Tides at South Tempe has a pool.
Does Tides at South Tempe have accessible units?
Yes, Tides at South Tempe has accessible units.
Does Tides at South Tempe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tides at South Tempe has units with dishwashers.

