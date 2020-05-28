All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE

Open Now until 6pm
615 S Hardy Dr · (480) 360-4675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 040 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 071 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Deluxe desert dwelling has never been more appealing in Tempe, Arizona. From the eclectic eateries to overawing outdoor recreations, it's all nestled near The Tides at Downtown Tempe. Speckled with pedal boats and kayaks, Tempe Town Lake is a hop, skip, and a splash away. Catch a ball game at Cubs Park or jump in your van and experience an outdoor festival at Tempe Beach Park down by the river!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300- One and half monthly rent
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin fee and $200 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Any aggressive breed such as Rotweiller, Doberman, Pittbull, Akita, Wolf Hybrid,etc...no weight limit
Parking Details: First come, first serve parking.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE have any available units?
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE has 11 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE have?
Some of THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE currently offering any rent specials?
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE pet-friendly?
Yes, THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE is pet friendly.
Does THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE offer parking?
Yes, THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE offers parking.
Does THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE have a pool?
Yes, THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE has a pool.
Does THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE have accessible units?
No, THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE does not have accessible units.
Does THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE has units with dishwashers.
Equal Housing Opportunity