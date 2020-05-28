Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Deluxe desert dwelling has never been more appealing in Tempe, Arizona. From the eclectic eateries to overawing outdoor recreations, it's all nestled near The Tides at Downtown Tempe. Speckled with pedal boats and kayaks, Tempe Town Lake is a hop, skip, and a splash away. Catch a ball game at Cubs Park or jump in your van and experience an outdoor festival at Tempe Beach Park down by the river!