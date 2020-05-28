THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300- One and half monthly rent
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin fee and $200 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Any aggressive breed such as Rotweiller, Doberman, Pittbull, Akita, Wolf Hybrid,etc...no weight limit
Parking Details: First come, first serve parking.